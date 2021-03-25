Daily Covid-19 Minute: Astrazeneca Vaccine

Drugmaker AstraZeneca announced some promising results from their phase 3 covid vaccine trial reporting their vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic covid and 100% effective in preventing severe covid including hospitalization and death.

Additionally, those who had at least one dose of the vaccine in the trial reported any blood clotting events which was a concern that led some EU countries to temporarily pause giving out the vaccine earlier this month.

But the concern over this vaccine continues as an independent review board associated with the NIH raised some concerns saying AstraZeneca may have included some outdated information in their trial, altering the efficacy they reported.

Now, the company plans to reanalyze their data and release results by the end of this week.