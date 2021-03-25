Skip to main content
Military parade held in Athens as Greece celebrates Independence Day

Residents in Athens took to the streets to watch a military parade as Greece celebrates its Independence Day.

Footage from March 25 shows various military-grade vehicles pass through the streets as locals take pictures.

Military helicopters also flew over the city in celebration of the country's bicentennial Independence Day.

