Residents in Athens took to the streets to watch a military parade as Greece celebrates its Independence Day.
Military parade held in Athens as Greece celebrates Independence Day
Footage from March 25 shows various military-grade vehicles pass through the streets as locals take pictures.
Military helicopters also flew over the city in celebration of the country's bicentennial Independence Day.