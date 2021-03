Heroes without capes | Classroom under a bridge in Delhi | Good news today | Oneindia News

During the 2020 lockdown, when children abruptly stopped going to school, many of them risked losing out a year or more as they had no access to online learning or a tutor.

That is when many individuals like the ones we met in Mayur Vihar came forward to selflessly serve society.

Watch the video to know their story.

#Lockdown #Learning #Inspiring