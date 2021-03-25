This is how you're supposed to navigate the Suez Canal: Timelapse of ship's journey through Egypt's maritime route

One boater's timelapse shows how a vessel should travel through the artificial waterway that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

This is how you're supposed to navigate Egypt's Suez Canal.

YouTuber RoamerRealm recorded a timelapse on January 5 of a boat as it makes its way through the canal to Port Said.

On March 23 a 200,000-tonne cargo ship blocked the canal.

The vessel had become lodged across the waterway after being subject to high winds and a dust storm.

At least 150 ships are waiting to pass through the Suez Canal.