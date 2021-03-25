What you need to know: March 25

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, March 25.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

New overnight- a violent standoff with deputies and swat team members ends with an arrest in shasta county.

Investigators say benjamin elliot threatened a woman and yelled obscenities as he tried to break into her home .

They tell us that elliot then attacked a deputy, resisting a taser and pepper spray.

Three hours later he surrendered.

He now faces felony charges.

## also new overnight..

Sacramento deputies arrested a man suspected of leaving a pipe bomb and a homemade gun near an elementary school ... the sacramento county sheriff's office says deputies arrest this man gustavo aguilar of sacramento..

He is now facing 4 felony charges..

The sheriff's office says aguilar posted bail and has been released..

## happening today- the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a colorado grocery store is set to appear in court..

Prosecutors have not yet formally charged the suspect in connection to the shooting.

Online court records show he is being held in the boulder county jail on suspicion of ten counts of first- degree murder, and one count of attempted first- degree murder, ## the board overseeing the management of california power grid approved a plan aimed at averting blackouts .... that rolled across parts of the state during a blistering heat wave in august.

The california independent system operator voted wednesday to establish financial incentives ... to provide power when supplies are tight.

A report blamed outages on poor planning and market practices that allowed power to be exported out of state... happening today- a chance to help raise money for a local non- profit..

And get yourself a slice of pizza..

Story makers chico is hosting a fundraiser at woodstocks pizza this afternoon..

It kicks off at noon and lasts until 9 tonight..

Story makers..

Part of the north valley community foundation..

Is a non profit offering free writers workshops for kids and adults in the community... ## governor gavin newsom has chosen alameda assemblyman "rob bonta" as the state's next attorney general.

He was elected in 2012 and has authored legislation to end cash bail, phase out private prisons and automatically expunge old marijuana convictions.

He would be the state's first filipino attorney general and would would replace xavier becerra, who is now the federal health and human services secretary.

