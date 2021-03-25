District Attorney Michael Dougherty speaks after King Soopers suspect's court appearance

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke after the first court appearance for the Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect.
He said the suspect had been formally charged with 11 counts and that more charges would likely be forthcoming.
The man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder Monday is expected to make his first court appearance.