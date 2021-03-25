Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Account

Teigen, who was previously very active on Twitter, wrote a final note to her 13.7 million followers on March 24.

For over 10 years you guys have been my world.

But it’s time to say goodbye, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

Teigen, who opened up about her miscarriage on social media last year,

Revealed that she's been attacked by so many people on Twitter, leaving her "deeply bruised.".

I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

Never forget that your words matter, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

Teigen's Instagram account remains active