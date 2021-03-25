New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage

Employers in New Zealand will now be required to give couples who suffer a miscarriage three days of paid leave.

The country’s parliament unanimously approved the legislation on Wednesday.

New Zealand had already been required to provide paid leave after stillbirths, which is when a fetus is lost after 20 weeks.

Ginny Andersen, a Labour member of Parliament who drafted the bill, said it is the first of its kind in the world.

I felt that it would give women the confidence to be able to request that leave.., Ginny Andersen, via ‘The New York Times’.

... when they knew that they needed time ... to get over the grief, Ginny Andersen, via ‘The New York Times’