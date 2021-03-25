Wild panda digs through snow to reach water fountain in south China

A wild giant panda was captured digging through snow to reach a drinking fountain in southern China.

The video was filmed at the Giant Panda National Park in the city of Dujiangyan in Sichuan Province on March 15.

According to reports, there is an animal drinking fountain under the snow.

The panda knew its location and was able to dig it out.

There are six animal drinking fountains in the Giant Panda National Park and the wild animals used them very often.

The video was provided by local media with permission.