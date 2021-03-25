Some Evansville Businesses Ready to Ditch Mask Requirement

Holcomb's mask mandate come April 6, some local restaurants have already decided to do away with the requirement completely, should they be tasked with making that decision.

While local leaders work to decide how they plan to respond to the lifting of Gov.

Until next year.

Tonight - with governor holcomb's announcement about the mask mandate becoming an advisory in april.

The decision again falls on business when it comes to enforcement 44news reporter ella shemwell talked to locals about the decision.

"i think we're all ready to shed them" starting april 6th- indiana governor holcomb's mask mandate will end.

"we were hoping by the end of the month they would lift it, with the numbers and vaccines" unless their is a county or city mandate----- restaurant owners like elizabeth fulton-- will now have the option to decide if they'll enforce the mandate.

"we made it through the first round, but we would not have been able to make it through another shutdown" fulton says this announcement could not have come at a better time... "people are coming in saying, you're th first place we've been.

Or this is the second or third place we've been since we got the shot" while some restaurants have already decided they're going to ditch the masks-- others are still undecided on whats going to be best for their business.

"we haven't really discussed it yet, but were planning on moving with the community in the same direction" brian mallow-- manager at turonis pizzery says they don't think the masks will make a difference for their business... "it really leveled out, its been good, we've been very fortunate" even though the governor announced the mask mandate would no longer exist after april 6th.

State health commissioner doctor box encouraged people to continue to follow the c-d-c guidelines which recommends mask wearing and social distancing.

Ella shemwell- -44news new tonight at -5- area leaders are also wrestling with holcomb's mask mandate will end.

"we were hoping by the end of the month they would lift it, with the numbers and vaccines" unless their is a county or city mandate----- restaurant owners like elizabeth fulton-- will now have the option to decide if they'll enforce the mandate.

"we made it through the first round, but we would not have been able to make it through another shutdown" fulton says this announcement could not have come at a better time... "people are coming in saying, you're th first place we've been.

Or this is the second or third place we've been since we got the shot" while some restaurants have already decided they're going to ditch the masks-- others are still undecided on whats going to be best for their business.

"we haven't really discussed it yet, but were planning on moving with the community in the same direction" brian mallow-- manager at turonis pizzery says they don't think the masks will make a difference for their business... "it really leveled out, its been good, we've been very fortunate" even though the governor announced the mask mandate would no longer exist after april 6th.

State health commissioner doctor box encouraged people to continue to follow the c-d-c guidelines which recommends mask wearing