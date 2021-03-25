‘Modi govt insecure about Kejriwal’s popularity': Sisodia on passing of NCT bill

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "emerging as an alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He also said that the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion on the issue to decide the future course of action.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 despite uproar and walkout from the Opposition.

The bill, commonly known as the NCT Bill, was passed by Lok Sabha on March 22.

