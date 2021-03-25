Salute the Badge | Finding new deputies

Enforcement agencies have found it difficult to find new recruits willinig to take on the tough job of protecting the public but at the buchanan county sheriff's office, they think they've found a good one.

Kelby roberts is a new deputy with the department.

He started as a civilian working overnights in the jail while going to school full time during the day.

After graduating from the law enforcement academy, he knew the next step would be to work for the sheriff's department.

(sot ) deputy roberts will start his official law enforcement career in booking.

He says he hopes to soon make it out on the