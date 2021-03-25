Local restaurant sees customers return after a year of the pandemic has gone by

Taking the mask mandate cancellation to heart and is no longer requiring its staff or customers to mask up.

Many there this morning said they are feeling a return to normalcy.

Staff say they're seeing more of their customers who they have hadn't seen in a year.

One reason -- more of them are getting vaccinated against covid-19 (sot: holly keller, le peep server "oh yes...."

"like i've noticed in the last 2 weeks, things have really--once the vaccine started, everyone started getting through the second one--things really really started to pick up."

Sot: angie deshon, le peep server "the vaccine was a big part of it.") staff say their the lunch crowd has picked up quite a bit recently and are looking forward to even more steps back toward normal