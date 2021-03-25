Benton gets come from behind win in extras over Lafayette in city round robin

Round robin baseball back in action this afternoon...lafayette against benton for the first game..

Leblond and central for the second game at phil welch..but we will start with lafayette and benton first with this one going into extras..

We'll take you to the ninth inning where benton is trying to take lead over lafayette...benton is up tp bat... here is a hit that lands into short center... lafayette is not able to corrale it..and here comes the runs for the cardinals....it's 8-7...=====a couple of at bats later for benton...this one gets popped up out into right for a sac fly...but the throw home from lafayette doesn't make it home in time...benton would with the slide home takes a three run lead with a score of 10-7...=====the bottom of the ninth...fighting irish trying to stay in it... but benton is able to close it out getting the win 10-7..here is head coach johnny coy after the game... (sot johhny coy/heado coach: "w e got so many guys that have never played varsity baseball beforebut one thing i know , they're scrappers they're tough south end kids that i'll go to bat witih every single day and you know thats two games in a row now that we got down and came back and i coulnd't be more happy with their attidue and effort.") and for the second game of the day...between leblond and central..

Over at phil welch central getting the win 7-2 and then