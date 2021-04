A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuelled German air force Eurofighter T

These German fighter jets were refuelled mid-flight by a US Air Force aircraft during a joint exercise aimed at developing the refuelling wing's agile combat employment concepts.The training took place in Germany last Thursday.

(18 March)(dvidshub/Clipzilla)