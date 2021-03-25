Pierce Brosnan jouera face à Dwayne Johnson dans «Black Adam»

Pierce Brosnan rejoint le casting de «Black Adam», le spin-off de «Shazam!» avec Dwayne Johnson dans le rôle principal.
L'ancien James Bond aura un rôle historique!
Production on the DC superhero film is scheduled to begin in April in Atlanta
Dwayne Johnson has proclaimed the release date for his superhero movie Black Adam will be July the 29th 2022, by making the..