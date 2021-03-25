Delhi, Dhaka together for 50 years, looking ahead for another 50: Indian Envoy on PM Modi's Bangladesh visit

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram K Doraiswami, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country intends to strengthen the relationship between Delhi and Dhaka with more joint ventures, trade and investments.

"PM visit is intended to signal that we have travelled together for 50 years and we need to look ahead for another 50, which would be about more joint ventures, trade and investment," the Indian Envoy told ANI about PM Modi's Bangladesh visit on March 26-27.

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh, his first foreign tour since the pandemic, on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.