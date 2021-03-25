Game Changers: Super Mario 64

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’ll be beginning a new series on our channel called “Game Changers,” in which we discuss the video games that changed everything.

Today, we’ll be talking about “Super Mario 64.” A launch title for the Nintendo 64, “Super Mario 64” was the system’s highest selling game and is frequently cited as one of the greatest video games of all time, as well as one of the most influential.

But what exactly made it such a game changer?