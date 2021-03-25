Thursday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: SIOX, CFB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Sio Gene Therapies's Chief Executive Officer, Pavan Cheruvu, made a $248,180 purchase of SIOX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.48 a piece.

Sio Gene Therapies is trading up about 9.8% on the day Thursday.

And at CrossFirst Bankshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Technology Officer Jana Merfen who purchased 7,100 shares at a cost of $14.00 each, for a total investment of $99,400.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday.