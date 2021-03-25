Will Norway boycott the Qatar World Cup?

Discussions in Norway continue about whether they will boycott the Qatar World Cup should they qualify.
Norwegian players wore T-shirts in protest of Qatar's human rights record, prior to their 3-0 win in Gibraltar.
The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar ahead of 2022 has dominated headlines for more than a decade, but that does not mean it has..
Norway players wear T-shirts bearing the message 'Human rights on and off the pitch' before their 2022 World Cup qualifier against..