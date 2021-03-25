“Get Your Butts Off The Ground” and Get Ready For "The Big Event"

This saturday.

9 to 11 a.m.

Earlier when we talked, i said they were about 600 volunteers that we're going to be picking up trash with paris crowd.

Just got word that like.

Another 30 people a big block of people just signed up cleaning up university avenue between i 10 and you will laugh yet.

You know, it's one of the gateways into the city.

People are doing college tours we want really the city of life yet to have its best foot forward, and you know, we're proud to live here, so we're gonna be picking up trash.

I've gotta shout out united way of the katie, anna and l.

C g and wanted katie.

Anna, we really just formed this great partnership with several different organizations to get groups out there.

You'll see him in those bright colored best out there.

I'll be out there, too, and it's gonna be awesome.

Does it really cool campaign?

We're working with our friends at best to really get the message out about cigarette litter.

So you know, a lot of people don't think what's left after you smoke a serious little from the end.

Well, it represents 38% of all street level trash that's picked up which is crazy, and that little bitty cigarette filter takes 10 years to decomposed.

So it's there to stay, so we're gonna be picking that up a swell but also just encouraging people is part of the big parish proud mission to keep those in your car.

Maybe you have a cup or a bag.

Some people run it right back in the pack.

It's something just to keep him off the street because.

You know as good as i do.

They sort of blow around and in way of the kt and order.

You can click on volunteer there or to find out.

All about the parish problem.

Mission you