Meet Jaxson, A 9-Year Old Who Beat Leukemia Thanks To Blood Donors

3 survivor he's in room addition and much thanks to his mother, who donated her stem cells.

And he has, um, of course, the journey along the way that they'd like to tell us a little bit about.

Uh we're looking at what i'm transfusions, so donating is very high on our list of things that we want to continue to do, um.

And advocate for a lot of people don't realize that.

When you go through chemo treatments, a different things like that that your blood levels drop, and so we like to give blood donations.

I used to do that a long time ago.

Whenever i was younger, and then we really started doing it whenever he got diagnosed, um.

Don't realize how much blood is needed for just different things.

Surgery.

It's oncologist, patients, different things like that.

That and blood is from that.

You absolutely have me to be able to live.

Um.

What do you want?

Everything that you do what you want to say jackson to those who you are.

Mm.

Do for donating blood, and i said, thank you for the people who donated love for me.

That's what we are.

We are taking walk ups, um.

But if you'd like to make an appointment, even give us a call at 3374704483.

For more information on how you can make an appointment yourself, and that's going to be at the station to morrow tend to three and.

Um we hope to see some people there that can donate and make people like jackson.

Um,