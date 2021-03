Colorado Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

The man accused of murdering 10 people at a Colorado supermarket has appeared in court for the first time.

21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain in jail without bail.

Hundreds of people gathered in Boulder on Wednesday for a vigil to mourn those killed.

The massacre has prompted President Joe Biden to raise the issue of gun control again.

Report by Chanda.

