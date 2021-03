Phillip: Democrats at odds with themselves over filibuster

CNN’s Abby Phillip and David Chalian discuss the rift within the Democratic party between those who want to end the Senate filibuster so their priorities can get pushed through the Senate by majority vote and those, like Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who say that doing so would not be in the spirit of bipartisanship.