50 million at risk of severe weather in the South

The Storm Prediction Center says there’s a high chance of tornadoes – a level 5 out of 5 – for parts of the South.
It’s the second time in a week the SPC has issued this kind of outlook.
CNN’s Chad Meyers reports from Atlanta.
Over 50 million people are at risk of severe weather Thursday, from the central Gulf Coast through the Ohio River Valley, with a..
6am-2021-03-16