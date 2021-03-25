More Than 80% of Workers Don't Want to Go Back to the Office Full Time, Survey Says

More Than 80% of Workers Don't Want to Go Back to the Office Full Time, Survey Says.

The survey was conducted by Harvard Business School.

Out of 1,500 remote workers, 27% don't want to go back to the office at all.

61% would prefer a hybrid schedule with going to the office two or three days per week.

Only 18% wanted to go back to the office full time.

Among those 18% were often parents with kids or married people.

.

As we're preparing to get back to business as usual, it seems professionals don't want 'business as usual.', Patrick Mullane, Harvard Business School online executive director, via statement.

They want flexibility from their employers to allow them to maintain the new work/home balance and productivity they have come to enjoy, Patrick Mullane, Harvard Business School online executive director, via statement