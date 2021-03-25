All Those Age 16 And Older Eligible To Receive COVID Vaccine In Calif. Beginning April 15
California Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all residents age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, and all those age 50 and older will be eligible to receive it beginning April 1.