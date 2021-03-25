Nevada mom has brilliant Easter egg hacks just in time for holiday

This mom in Henderson, Nevada shows off some great hacks on March 25 for dying your eggs with children for the upcoming Easter holiday.

"I think everyone knows about distilled vinegar for coloring your eggs, but using lemon juice instead of vinegar makes your eggs more pastel.

The color contrast is so pretty.

I will forever be doing this now.

And who knew a whisk could make things so much more simple and clean.

All eggs were soaked for 20 minutes to get full saturation of color," the filmer said.