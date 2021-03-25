Justin Herron Saved a Retired School Teacher From Sexual Assault

The New England Patriots offensive lineman is being called a hero by police in Tempe, Arizona.

On March 20, Herron and another bystander, Murry Rogers, .

Heard the 71-year-old woman crying for help in a public park as a 30-year-old man attempted to sexually assault her.

Herron and Rogers were able to detain the attacker and console the victim until the man was taken into police custody.

They were each presented with Outstanding Service Awards by the police department.

If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could've been much worse, Tempe Police Detective Natalie Barela, via statement