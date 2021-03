All Floridians 18 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 5

In less than two weeks, all Florida residents ages 18 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS ANNOUNCED TODAY THATTHE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTSWILL DROP FROM 50 TO 40 ONMARCH 29 BEFORE OPENING TO ALLADULTS ON APRIL 5.

THEGOVERNOR SAYS OVER 70 PERCENTOF THE ROUGHLY 4-POINT-4MILLION SENIORS LIVING HEREFLORIDA HAVE BEEN VACCINATED.HE SAYS THE STATE HAS ALSOMADE PROGRESS WITH PEOPLEBETWEEN 50 AND 64.

BUT THAT'SNOT ALL... HERE'S WHAT THEGOVERNOR SAID ABOUT*AL*ADULTS ELIGIBILITY.<“FLORIDA IS PLEASED TOANNOUNCE, THAT ALL ADULTS INTHE STATE, AGE 18 AND OLDER,WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR TVACCINE, BEGINNING MONDAY,APRIL 5TH”