Joe Biden says he expects to run for re-election in 2024

US President Joe Biden holds his first White House press briefing, telling reporters it is his 'expectation' he will run for re-election but that he has 'no idea' if his Republican rival would be Donald Trump.He also said he would 'fully expect' to have Vice President Kamala Harris as his running-mate if he did make another bid for the Oval Office.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks President Joe Biden about the filibuster and his plans for re-election.