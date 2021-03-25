Public Health Struggling To Fill Appointments

Olmsted County public health says it's having a harder time filling some covid-19 vaccination appointments due to timing issues.

4.

I'm katie lange olmsted county public health says it's having a harder time filling some covid?

"*19 vaccination appointments due to timing issues.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us with what public health is facing.

Coronavirus katie ?

"* olmsted county says from the time it finds out how much of the vaccine public health is receiving it's a race to then register eligible participants and get them in the door for their shots..

The county is working to vaccinate the "one?

"*b tier three" category which includes a lot of employers..

Amy evans with public health says that's why the county is encouraging businesses to fill out vaccination planning forms to ensure appointments are made as quickly and efficiently as possible.

We are having some trouble filling those appointments.

Yesterday and i know we still have some appointments for tomorrow's first dose clinic so this is why we're really trying encourage businesses to fill out that form because the more contact information we have for businesses that are eligible, the quicker we can get that information sent out to those individuals.

Coronavirus public health does say it doesn't believe there's a lack of people wanting to get the vaccine ?

"* it's about making sure everyone has access and knows how to correctly apply for a dose.

Thank you jessica.

Olmsted county says it follows the state's guidelines very closely in terms of