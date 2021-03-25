Hear Billy Crudup, Zachary Levi and Tony Shalhoub Read PAFKO AT THE WALL

This brand-new edition of Don DeLillo's classic baseball story Pafko at the Wall features a live recording of the story performed by award-winning actors Billy Crudup, Zachary Levi and Tony Shalhoub on the 92nd Street Y's stage in 2019.

This masterpiece of American sportswriting reimagines an iconic moment in the baseball's history: Bobby Thomson's “Shot Heard 'Round the World,” the famous home run that sailed over the head of Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder Andy Pafko to clinch the pennant for the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds in October 3, 1951.