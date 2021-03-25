U.S. Senator Roger Wicker expresses concern on proposed voting legislation

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is speaking out against proposed legislation he says would make it easier for people to cheat at elections.
- mississippi's u-s republican- senator spoke at a press- conference, highlighting what h- calls problems with - the senate democrats' s.1, "the for the people act."
In his remarks, senator wicker- - - - cited provisions of the - legislation that he says would- prevent states from - implementing voter i-d- legislation and also pointed to- recent polling of 1,200 - americans, data that he says- shows there is widespread - opposition to many provisions - in the legislation.
- - u.s. senator roger wicker, r- mississippi: "universal mail-in voting-that might be good for - some states,- - but 71-percent of americans are- concerned about that, and only- 26-percent- - - - are not.
Remote ballot drop - boxes-74-percent of americans - are concerned about that."
- - - senator wicker also criticized- the mainstream news media's - coverage of "the for the people act" - saying the legislation - - - and all its provisions are