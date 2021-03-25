A HOLE IN ONE FOR YWCA

TERRA JAMES HAS A STORY TO TELL..AND SHE'S ALSO RAISING MONEY FOR THE YWCA BY SELLING HURT'S DONUTS.

C1 joining us is tara james a volunteer with the ywca and a fundraiser she got her donuts involved in.

How are you, tara?

Doing well.

How are you?

Tell us about your fundraiser.

I have always done something where there is these donuts every time they come to st.

Joe, they are always sold out before i get any and i thought it would be a fun way to raise money.

People love these donuts and we're going to close out.

Tell us the details.

If we want to get a hold of donuts and help the yw, how do we do it?

The best way is to go to facebook and look up 5th annual survivor drive.

It's an event.

All the details to buy the donuts is there.

You can find me on tera james and contact me directly and i can hook you up with do nuts and a portion of the proceeds, actually all of the proceeds are going right to the ywca to help survivor services with sexual assault awareness this is in april.

Yes, ma'am.

We won't have the donuts until april 2nd.

I will go with rhys nichols in their box truck and go down and load up.

The right now we have 147 dozen ordered and 97 maple bacon bars.

We will load these up and bring them back to st.

Joe for the benefit.

So they're going to be hot and fresh.

I don't see anything that's not awesome because a great organization is going to make proceeds for raising awareness for domestic abuse survival.

Tell us why you volunteer for the ywca.

I was given resources at the hospital and i was away from home.

I was given resources and somebody brought me a bag of clothes and counseling and all the help i needed.

When i got home to st.

Joseph, i wanted to do something for our community too.

We have a local closet in the c1a that stocks with sports bras, under wear, men also experience sexual assault.

We have everything that we stock for clothing items. this is our first time doing fundraising because covid changed how things work.

I do this because it happened to me and somebody was there for me.

For me, best way for me, i feel best helping others.

I hope that maybe somebody will see this and thank i can volunteer and help too.

At the same time, i'm not going to lie, it makes me feel good.

I love it.

I can see that sarah.

I can see that.

Thanks for what you're doing.

You have taken something terrible and turned it into some way that you can help others which is really powerful.

Thank you and have a great day.

Thank you.