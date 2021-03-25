Skip to main content
Keesler Air Force Base hosts 2021 Military Women's Summit

The 2021 Military Women’s Summit started today in Biloxi, allowing women in uniform the chance to be heard.

- the 2021 military women's summi- started today in biloxi,- allowing- women in uniform the chance to- be heard.

News 25's - sabria reid, takes us to keesle- air force base as they support- women service members.- - with over 25 years in the air - force, brigadier general laura- lenderman flew from san - antonio, tx to speak at the - mississippi va's 2021 women's - military summit at keesler air- force base.

- she is responsible for planning- and programming a - $7.6 billion annual budget that- - - - supports 60,000 personnel who - recruit, train, and educate - united states air force - airmen and international- partners across 22 bases.

- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "probably the best part of my life and career so far at this- point and being able- to be that support for young an- - - women that are my age."

A 1948 law made women a permanent part- of the military - services.

- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "they wouldn't of had the chanc to fly, they wouldn't of even - had the chance to be in - the airforce."

Opportunities for women have- continued to open from her- first assignment in 1994 to - undergraduate pilot training, - columbus air force base,- mississippi.- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "now to think almost every career field is open to women - and every opportunity is- there."

Women make up only 21 percent o- active duty airmen in the u.s.- air force.- the military women's summit,- opens the door for women's- issues to be heard- sabria reid, news 25: - "a major goal at the 2021 military women's summit at- keesler air force - base is to create a safe place- to have conversations about - - - - inclusion and diversity."

Lt.

General tim haugh, jumped a- the chance to support women's - issues and takes the necessary- steps to address concerns.

Tim- - - - haugh, lt.general u.s. airforce- "we tell our airmen that we car about these issues so we want t- be present."

Conversations surrounding racia- disparities,- sexual assault and women's- issues are all topics the u.s.- military is working to improve.- in biloxi, sabria

