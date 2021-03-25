Keesler Air Force Base hosts 2021 Military Women's Summit

The 2021 Military Women’s Summit started today in Biloxi, allowing women in uniform the chance to be heard.

- the 2021 military women's summi- started today in biloxi,- allowing- women in uniform the chance to- be heard.

News 25's - sabria reid, takes us to keesle- air force base as they support- women service members.- - with over 25 years in the air - force, brigadier general laura- lenderman flew from san - antonio, tx to speak at the - mississippi va's 2021 women's - military summit at keesler air- force base.

- she is responsible for planning- and programming a - $7.6 billion annual budget that- - - - supports 60,000 personnel who - recruit, train, and educate - united states air force - airmen and international- partners across 22 bases.

- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "probably the best part of my life and career so far at this- point and being able- to be that support for young an- - - women that are my age."

A 1948 law made women a permanent part- of the military - services.

- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "they wouldn't of had the chanc to fly, they wouldn't of even - had the chance to be in - the airforce."

Opportunities for women have- continued to open from her- first assignment in 1994 to - undergraduate pilot training, - columbus air force base,- mississippi.- brigadier general laura - lenderman:- "now to think almost every career field is open to women - and every opportunity is- there."

Women make up only 21 percent o- active duty airmen in the u.s.- air force.- the military women's summit,- opens the door for women's- issues to be heard- sabria reid, news 25: - "a major goal at the 2021 military women's summit at- keesler air force - base is to create a safe place- to have conversations about - - - - inclusion and diversity."

Lt.

General tim haugh, jumped a- the chance to support women's - issues and takes the necessary- steps to address concerns.

Tim- - - - haugh, lt.general u.s. airforce- "we tell our airmen that we car about these issues so we want t- be present."

Conversations surrounding racia- disparities,- sexual assault and women's- issues are all topics the u.s.- military is working to improve.- in biloxi, sabria