Local expert discusses impact of North Korea firing missiles

FSU professor gives her perspective of what the missile firings mean for tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

WE’RECONTINUING OUR DISCUSSION THATSTARTED DURING OUR 5 ’CLOCK NEWSWITH AN F-S-U PROFESSOR OF EASTASIAN STUDIES.(ZOOM RECORDING #1, :28 -40)WFTX: What is your initial takeon some of these developmentwith what North Korea is doing?ANIKKA CULVER/FSU PROFESSION OFEAST ASIAN STUDIES: Well itcomes at an interesting time,because Biden at the moment isin the midst of developing astrategy for North Korea.(ZOOM RECORDING #1: 5:25- 5:39)ANIKKA CULVER/FSU PROFESSION OFEAST ASIAN STUDIES: Somecommentators in Wahington havesaid perhaps this is NorthKorea’s road toward a discussionof arms control.

Which meansthey will then be recognized asa nuclear state, which is veryvery important for North Koreanpride.(ZOOM RECORDING #2 - :11-:48)WFTX: For families here inSouthwest Florida who have LovedOnes stationed in South Koreaand Japan, what’s the bottomline for them, right now?

ANIKKACULVER/FSU PROFESSION OF EASTASIAN STUDIES: I think at thispoint I wouldn’t worry too muchabout this alleged missile test,again we’re not really sure.U.S. Intelligence sources arenor forthcoming about what itis, because it was notpublicized, it doesn’t seem tobe a message that’s gearedparticularly to the UnitedStates.

It could be a message tothe North Korean people or SouthKorea who with the US ispeforrming this militaryexercises.

But, it’s pretty mucha yearly ritual(ZOOM RECORDING #1, 6:26--:55WFTX: #1, 6:26--:55 WFTX: Whenyou say "not publicized, youmean North Korea not makingpublic statements and making abig deal about this and lettingpeople know they’re a threat, orthey want people to think that?ANIKKA CULVER/FSU PROFESSION OFEAST ASIAN STUDIES: Yes, becausea lot of times there’s a publicstatement that’s been issued bytheir officials.

For example inthe past.

