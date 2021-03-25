Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 25, 2021

He fought the coronavirus –– and won

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
He fought the coronavirus –– and won
He fought the coronavirus –– and won
March 25, 2021

Welcome back and thank you for making wtva 9 news at 4 your choice for tonja carter.

They celebrated this morning outside of north mississippi medical center in tupelo, family members celebrated james gunn going home after more than a 100 days.

And 3 hospitals trying to recover from the coronavirus.

And the former wtva employee said the feeling of leaving after all of this time.

Was indescribable.

It's a city where 6 and means a lot and feel now gunn said the first

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage