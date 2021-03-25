LIVING ORGAN DONOR PROTECTIONS PKG

We all love that show.

And mark& c1 3 insurance companies from denying or raising the price of coverage for organ donors.

Some say that removes a barrier that kept people from donating.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine talked to a donor who's fighting to remove those kinds of roadblocks...and a recipient...thankful for the second chance at life.

"it was life changing for them and it was life changing for me, too."

Beth burbridge didn't imagine that two years ago..while scrolling through her neighbor's facebook group...she would decide to become an organ donor after seeing a call for help.

"his son was dying of a rare kidney disease and his family was unable to donate to him."

Burbridge didn't know the family...only that they lived in her area.

"i have three boys and i can't imagine the heartbreak of not being able to save your own child."

So...she went through intense pre-screening measures...and eventually donated the life-saving organ.

Burbridge remembers telling the boy's mother she was a match.

Video plays of burbride surprising the mother.

She cries, says, 'oh my god!'

Robert waddell understands that joy...he has a genetic kidney disease.

"my neighbor volunteered to give me a kidney.

In my 20's, so it's amazing."

That was years ago...and luckily his neighbor had insurance and was able to get the time off he needed.

Burbridge wasn't so lucky.

Her job considered the organ donation surgery elective...and she had to go back to work winthin a week.

"i started writing letters to my legislators asking for change."

That led to the passage of a bill that allows a separate paid leave for living organ and bone marrow donors.

But...she didnt stop there.

She wrote again...asking for protection against insurance discrimination.

"for someone that's considering living organ donation, that's definitely a barrier."

A barrier she says could be a factor in why more than 700 kentuckians are waiting on a kidney transplant.

That bill...now signed into law...and waddell is thankful because one of his four kids has his family's genectic kidney disease.

"if and when he ever needs a kidney transplant, it'll be ncie to know the people that are willing to give him one are going to be protected."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

Burbridge says she's not done pushing for more protection for organ donors.

Read about her hopes for the future by clicking on this story at w- t-v-q dot com