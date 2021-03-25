Vaccines to be made available to all Minnesotans

We're thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five.

Kimt has learned all minnesotans 16 years old and older will be eligible for the covid?

"*19 vaccine starting on tuesday.

Anyone can get the vaccine starting then.

You don't need to be a certain age or have an underlying health condition.

This final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by april.

Governor walz released a statement within the hour saying in part quote "we worked hard to vaccinate minnesotans sooner than we originally projected, and we have made tremendous progress getting vaccines to minnesotans who need them most.

Now, it's time to get as many minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic."

The governor will address minnesotans live tomorrow morning at 11:30.

