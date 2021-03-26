911 Hero 3.25.21

WE RECOGNIZE THE FIRST OF THE FIRST RESPONDERS...A 9-1-1 OPERATOR.

Honor our first responders in our 911 hero segment, and rightfully so.

Today...we recognize the first of the first responders...a 9-1-1 operator.

Abc 36's cody adams introduces us to a dispatcher in lancaster who is our 911 hero.

### when it comes to saving lives, the first few minutes are key, and that makes almost nobody as important as those who work in dispatch.

Jean combs has worked as a 911 dispatcher for 28 years for bluegrass 911 communications, covering garrad and lincoln counties..... she says the biggest c1 3 reason is she just wants to help.

Combs also volunteers her time teaching children in the schools about calling 911.

We also hear she cooks a mean chili... having won several awards in 911 chili cook offs.

Her deadication to her job and those around her has even earned her a nickname.

