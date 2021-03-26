Horse caterpillar 3.25.21

HORSE FARM MANAGERS IN KENTUCKY ARE ON ALERT NOW THAT EASTERN TENT CATERPILLARS ARE HATCHING.
If pregnant mares eat them it can cause early and late-term foal losses or weak foals.
It's called 'mare reproductive loss syndrome.'
There were staggering foal losses during an outbreak from 1999-to-2001.
Experts say pregnant mares should be moved away from wild cherry trees.
Ag experts at u-k say the caterpillars have been spotted in southern kentucky...they are expected in central and northern parts of the state next week.
