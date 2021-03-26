Thunder over Louisville 3.25.21

THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE IS LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY AND BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC...IT'S GOING TO LOOK DIFFERENT THIS YEAR.

Organizers say it's going to be a made- for-tv event as the air show and fireworks will be moved to undisclosed locations around the area.

The theme this year...is "illuminating our community".

Organizers say that's what this 32nd year is all about.

"matt gibson, pres and ceo of ky derby festival1:48- 2:01 that's been one of the biggest challenges we've had to keep that fun alive and keep that message for this community it's now more important than ever we do this the right way."

No spectators this year and no part of the show will be held at its usual spot on the waterfront.

The event will be broadcast on whas- 11 on april 17th.

