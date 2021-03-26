KY Kernel ruling 3.25.21

Skip to main content
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A LEGAL VICTORY FOR THE U-K STUDENT NEWSPAPER

C1 3 the state supreme court says the university violated kentucky's open records law when it declined to hand over investigatory documents related to a former professor's alleged sexual misconduct that the kentucky kernel requested.

U-k says it respectfully disagrees with the ruling and thinks it will prove its case in the lower court...which is where the supreme court sent it back to.

U-k will have to go through each individual record and why it thinks it's exempt under the law...the school says to protect the privacy rights of

