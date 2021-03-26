UK hospital arrest 3.25.21

A TIP FROM VERSAILLES POLICE TO U-K CAMPUS POLICE... THAT A MAN...THOUGHT TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS...WAS COMING TO U-K HOSPITAL TO VISIT A FAMILY MEMBER...THAT LED TO AN ARREST.

The f-b-i and a-t-f called-in along with a bomb robot and more.

It kept people from going to the e- r...impacted traffic...and disrupted a lot of routines.

Abc 36's danielle saiita has been there all afternoon.

Danielle, everything is clear now...and you've heard from campus police and someone who was working inside at the time.

### yea that's right a witness told us that at first she thought nothing of the guy who came in wearing a security guard outfit and vest.

Here's the scary part...the witness said the suspects vehicle was outside the door... she said a bomb could have gone off and it wouldv'e hurt a lot of peiople here's a picture of the suspect bryan carol of versailles.

This morning the versailles police department called up campus police to tell them someone possibly dangerous was visiting a family member at uk hospital officers say they took him down as he was exiting the hospital firearms were found on his persons as well as body armor and what police believe to be a couple of explosive devices he's been charged with multiple state charges as well as pending federal no one was injured joe monroe, chief of police: every day, we're always preparing for some type of disaster to happen.

Whether it's in colorado, atlanta, or here.

Anywhere.

That's something officers across the country are always preparing for.

Right now the university police say they're still investigating the reason why he came to this hospital he's being held at fayette county detention center im live in lexington danielle saitta abc 36 newa ### u-k