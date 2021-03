IN THE EARTH Movie (2021) - Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires

IN THE EARTH Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run.

Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Directed by Ben Wheatley starring Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires release date April 23, 2021 (in theaters)