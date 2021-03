Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 1 Trailer - Problems

Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 1 Trailer - Problems - Plot Synopsis: Flatbush Misdemeanors is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman.

Watch the premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

