How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

The Boulder community is in mourning after a mass shooting at the Table Mesa Road King Soopers took the lives of 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.
Here's how you can help.
Neven Stanisic, 23, was the second youngest of the victims in the mass shooting.
The star is normally lit only during the holiday season.