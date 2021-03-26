Redding Rancheria start mobile vaccine clinic next week

Next week, a team of about four people from the Redding Rancheria, will head out to Nello’s Place and help get employees vaccinated.

Jim dad-- the owner of nello's place -- is looking forward to having this mobile team come to his restaurant.

Because he feels -- it will not only keep his staff and business safe and healthy, but also his customers.

The redding rancheria is rolling out a mobile vaccine team.

Glen hayward executive director of tribal health services we looked out and said how can we make our community a little bit safer by taking just a few baby steps and we thought, let's vaccinate the restaurant employee workers because people like to go out and eat and they like to gather.

That gives us that sense of normalcy and getting back together starting next week, a team of 4 people from the redding rancheria, will head out to resaurants and help get employees vaccinated.

We're only going to be doing it every wednesday, but it really is going to be managed differently because some restaurants only have 2 employees, some have 30, some have 50 employees.

So we kind of need to get how many employees, how many restaurants, and then we'll go out on one day and do as many restaurants as we can.

Ana torrea atorreanews and a medical team from the redding rancheria will becoming over here to nello's place where it will be vaccinating some of its employees.

Nello's place will be the first restaurant get vaccinated by the mobile team, and for jim dad (dodd) this is a huge relief.*take sot* trt :16 jim dad nello's place owner when i was told that we can have a mobile van come up to our restaurant and vaccinate everyone.

I was so excited about it.

Im so happy, like i said, to get as many people as vaccinated that work in here for health reasons and moving forward.

Because he says it's not just for the safety of his workers...but also, for the the redding rancheria will be administeing the administeing the johnson and johnson vaccine at this mobile clinics.

