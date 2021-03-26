Kroc Center hosting breakfast with Easter Bunny

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Kroc Center is hosting breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

- if you are looking for somethin- fun to do this weekend- the kroc center is hosting- breakfast with the easter - bunny.- waffle house will be catering - the event for up to 150 guest.- kids- will be able to take photos wit- the easter bunny.

And a - easter egg hunt will take place- starting at 9:45 a.m.

On the- kroc- center football field.

Gates- open for the egg hunt at 9:30 - am.

Last- year the event was virtual due- to the pandemic.

Danielle - emery,- - kroc director tells news 25 the- are excited to b back in- person this year.

- - "im expecting a big turnout - because - nobody got to hunt for easter - eggs last year so i want to - bring that back you know we are- asking people to wear while the- are hunting but other than that- we are going to go full - - force and have a real live egg- hunt" - all ages are welcomed to come.- families are encouraged - to bring a camera and your own- easter